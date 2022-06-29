Ibovespa future follows improvement in the pre-market in NY and opens higher; dollar and interest fall

The Ibovespa futures operate higher in the first trades this Wednesday, following an improvement of mood in the premarket in New York. Oil and iron ore prices are on the rise in the international market, which is a positive indicator for the Brazilian stock exchange. However, anything can happen in another day of speeches by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who will attend the European Central Bank Forum in Lisbon. Once again, investors will look for clues about the monetary authority’s next steps in its tightening cycle to contain inflation and weigh the risks of a recession.

At 9:18 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures for August was up 0.74%, at 102,860 points.

The dollar futures for July was down 0.71%, at R$5.237.

Future interest rates are down: DIF23, -0.01 pp, at 13.78%; DIF25, – 0.03 pp to 12.86%; DIF27, – 0.03 pp, at 12.81%; and DIF29, – 0.03 pp, at 12.95%.

In addition to Powell’s speech at the ECB Forum, the US agenda also includes the final reading of US GDP for the 1st quarter. In the second review, a month ago, the US economy contracted by 1.5%.

Dow Jones futures were up 0.4%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were up 0.36% and 0.38%, respectively.

European markets are down on Wednesday. Among the leading indicators, Spain’s inflation surpassed 10% in June for the first time since 1985, preliminary data showed on Wednesday. Annual inflation rose to 10.2% from 8.7% in May and above the 9% forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

Consumer confidence in the Eurozone was -23.6 in June, as expected by the market. The Stoxx 600 index was down 0.81%.

In Asia, the Stock Exchanges returned a good part of the gains of the day before. South Korea’s consumer sentiment index fell to 96.4 in June 2022, down 6.2 points from May’s print, according to the Bank of Korea survey.

In Japan, Japanese consumer confidence fell in June, with the index at 32.1 from 34.1 in May. On the other hand, Japanese retail sales rose 3.6% in May compared with a year ago, rising for the third straight month, government data showed. The governor of the Japanese central bank stated that the monetary authority will maintain its “ultra-loose” policy, as the country’s economy has not been affected by the global inflationary trend.

In China, the Chinese People’s Bank once again said that it will maintain support for the slowing economy. On the other hand, five companies from the country entered a trade ban list in the United States for allegedly supporting Russia’s industrial and defense base.

(with international agencies)

Technical analysis by Pamela Semezatto, investment analyst and specialist in day trader by Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“It is still in a fighting region, with bars for sale and buyers without continuity, which characterizes an expansion. This usually suggests a trend reversal, but we still don’t have signs of buying strength to believe it will work again above 103,000 points. It remains in indecision in the bottom region of a strong downward movement.”

Dollar

“It failed to show strength for correction after the test at the previous top of R$5,280. It also failed to show strength in buying to break this resistance. The trend remains undefined – if a concrete break of R$ 5,300 happens, we will have the signal of reversal to highs. If it starts to show strength in selling, we will have signs of lateralization between R$4,700 and R$5,300.”

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related