In the novel written by Bruno Luperi, Juma and Jove will have sex for the first time and the girl will ask her beloved for a son.

In wetlandO old man from the river (Osmar Prado) will tear down the walls of Juma (Alanis Guillen) and will make the jaguar woman change her mind about having children. In this Saturday’s chapter (2), Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will go after the beloved again, even after being ‘chased away’ the last time, and will be surprised by the meekness of the beast.

According to information from the website Notícias da TV, the heiress of Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes) will open her heart to the son of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) and give details of the conversation with the mystical being. “He said I’m right not to leave here [tapera]. And he said that if I give him a little marruazinho, he’ll take him by the hand, which he didn’t even do to me when I was a pitiquita“, will tell the savage.

The girl will even declare herself to the aspiring pawn. “I want you, Joventino… I want to be pregnant with you… I want to have your child“, she will ask. Afterwards, the lovebirds will leave for the river and have sex for the first time, as revealed by the communication vehicle.

Afterwards, Irma’s nephew (Camila Morgado) will say: “I will never leave you in my life, Juma… But I can’t stay here… With you…“. The protagonist will then surrender to passion again.”If I knew it was that good… I hadn’t waited so long“, will conclude.