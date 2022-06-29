iFood lays off employees and reduces new hires by 50%

Leading food delivery company in Brazil, iFood made some layoffs and reduced the number of new monthly hires by 50%. The measure was taken to mitigate the losses after a drop in demand for the service with the end of the restrictions imposed by covid-19 and, consequently, with the resumption of face-to-face activities.

in contact with the UOL, iFood confirmed that there were layoffs — without reporting figures — and a reduction in the number of new monthly contracts and attributed this to a “change in behavior” in society in relation to the last two years. According to the company, nowadays people have returned to the office routine and go out to eat more often.

Given this scenario, the platform says it sees this readjustment in its staff as a “natural and organic maneuver”, in order to maintain “the operational efficiency” of the application, based on “this new reality”.

“iFood is restructuring some areas, in search of greater efficiency and focus for its business. Unfortunately, the prioritization and review process led to the dismissal of some people and the deceleration of new hires. If before, our recruitment team brought more than 200 people per month for the company, today this number has fallen by half. We continue to seek professionals in the technology and commercial area in the market and today we have more than 100 open positions in these areas”, he said, emphasizing that he offered “individual reception and the necessary support” to laid-off employees.

Created in 2011, iFood currently operates in Brazil and Colombia. According to the company’s own data, the platform delivers more than 60 million orders monthly, has partnerships with more than 270 thousand restaurants, in addition to having 200 thousand active delivery people in the application and more than four thousand employees in Brazil and Colombia.

Yesterday, Prosus, an investor in the delivery platform, disclosed in its financial report that iFood recorded a 66% drop in profit from meal deliveries in relation to the company’s fiscal year, ended March 31, 2022, when compared to the same period of the previous year, but showed a strengthening in relation to deliveries of purchases made in supermarkets.

According to the Brazilian Food Industry Association (Abia), the entire food service sector reached R$ 177 billion in 2021 in the country. Abrasel says that iFood represents about 20% of the sector’s sales, thus pointing to an annual market of approximately R$ 35.5 billion.

iFood currently dominates 83% of the food delivery market in Brazil, according to data compiled by Measurable IA last year, in a survey that only considers platforms dedicated to food delivery. If WhatsApp’s performance is included, iFood’s share is 68%, according to another survey, carried out by Statista, until September 2021.