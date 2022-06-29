iFood records a 66% drop in profit from meal deliveries

O iFood registered a 66% drop in profit from meal deliveries in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, although it increased revenues by 29%. This is what the financial results of the Prosusthe investment group responsible for the platform, released on Monday (27).

According to the report, the operating profit of the delivery app, in relation to the restaurant delivery business, reached US$ 10 million, equivalent to R$ 52.3 million at the price of the day. The number was a significant drop compared to the same period in fiscal 2021, which ended with US$ 30 million (R$ 157.1 million) in profit.

already the total revenue obtained increased by 29% in the calculation period, thanks to the service’s arrival in other cities throughout Brazil, according to the conglomerate, allowing new restaurants to enter the platform. As a result, revenue rose to US$ 991 million (R$ 5.1 billion).

Grocery deliveries made through the app have grown.Source: Shutterstock

Another iFood indicator revealed by the parent company was the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), which reflects the total volume of transactions in the company’s system, whose growth was 41%. On the other hand, the loss related to operating expenses increased to US$ 206 million (R$ 1.07 billion), mainly driven by investments in supermarket deliveries.

“Major player” in the food sector

Also in the financial results report, the global investment group stressed that the core iFood delivery business has returned to profitability in the last two years, following “ongoing efficiencies of scale and operational execution”. Only in March were over 68 million orders delivered through the app.

Another information pointed out by the document is the “operational synergy” between restaurant delivery operations and supermarket deliveries. This last deal, says the company, has integrated well into the platform ecosystem.

With the strengthening of deliveries in the supermarket area, the group claims that iFood has become an important player in the food sector in Brazil. Euromonitor estimates indicate that the segment should reach the end of 2022 registering US$ 55 billion (R$ 288.1 billion) in sales.