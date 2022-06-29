IGP-M: rent inflation stays at 0.59% in June and slows to 10.70% in 12 months | Economy

The General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) stood at 0.59% in June after having registered a high of 0.52% in May, informed this Wednesday (29) the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV).

As a result, the index started to accumulate a high of 8.16% in the year and 10.70% in 12 monthsagainst 10.72% in the 12 months through May, remaining below the Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) – considered a preview of the country’s official inflation.

O data came below expectation in Reuters poll with analysts advance of 0.69%.

In June last year, the index had risen 0.60% and had accumulated a high of 35.75% in 12 months.

The IGP-M is known as ‘rent inflation’ because it serves as a parameter for the readjustment of various contracts, such as real estate leases. In addition to the variation in consumer prices, the index also tracks the cost of primary products, raw materials, wholesale prices and construction inputs.

Despite the greater increase in consumer prices having accelerated, there was a deceleration in producer prices, which have the greatest weight in the composition of the IPG-M.

In June, the main rises among producer prices were: Diesel Oil (from 3.29% to 6.96%), in natura milk (from 7.47% to 4.40%) and automobiles (from 0 .57% to 2.31%). “Even with such pressures, the 12-month rate of the producer index continued to decelerate, reaching its lowest level since July 2020, when it accumulated a high of 9.27%,” said André Braz, Coordinator of Price Indices.

Understand the composition of the index

The IGP-M calculates producer, consumer and civil construction prices between the 21st of the previous month and the 20th of the reference month.

The indicator consists of 3 components: