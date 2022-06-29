IGP-M rises 0.59% in June, below expectations

The General Market Price Index (IGP-M) rose 0.59% in June, a slight acceleration from the 0.52% rise in May, the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) reported this Wednesday (29) .

With greater pressure on retail and a weaker rise in wholesale, the result was below market expectations (the Refinitiv consensus projected a rise of 0.69%).

Now, the index accumulates high of 10.70% in 12 months.

IPA, IPC and INCC

The Broad Producer Price Index (IPA), which accounts for 60% of the IGP-M and calculates the change in wholesale prices, slowed from a high of 0.45% in May to 0.30% in June.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which has a weight of 30% in the general index, accelerated and rose 0.71% in the month, after advancing 0.35% in the previous month.

The main contribution to the rise in the IPCA came from the housing group, which had fallen 2.57% in May and rose 0.65% in June.

The highlight was the residential electricity tariff, whose rate went from -13.71% last month, due to the end of the water scarcity tariff flag, to -0.34% in June.

The National Construction Cost Index (INCC) accelerated the rise from 1.49% to 2.81% in one month.

The IGP-M

The IGP-M is considered as “rent inflation” as it is used to readjust lease contracts, but in recent years it has been replaced by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

It calculates producer (IPA), consumer (IPC) and construction (INCC) prices between the 21st of the previous month and the 20th of the reference month.

(With Reuters)

