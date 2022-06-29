Iguaçu Falls are elected as the 7th main tourist attraction in the world | West and Southwest

The Iguaçu Falls, in Foz do Iguaçu, western Paraná, were elected as the seventh main tourist attraction in the world by “Travelers’ Choice 2022 – Best of the Best”, from the travel site TripAdvisor.

The attraction appears first in South America and ahead of places like the Eiffel Tower in Paris and Central Park in New York. See the top 10 list below in this article.

The survey is based on user reviews of the site. The result takes into account the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings from travelers on tours and activities at public world attractions over a 12-month period.

Iguazu Falls — Photo: Edison Emerson / Cataratas S/A

According to the Iguaçu National Park, 275 falls are cataloged, which gives the Falls the title of the largest set of waterfalls in the world. In addition, they are considered one of the Seven Wonders of Nature.

The worst period of drought in the waterfalls, according to Copel, occurred in May 1978. At the time, the flow was 114 thousand liters of water per second.

List of the 10 best attractions in the world, according to TripAdvisor reviews:

Sagrada Familia Church: Barcelona, ​​Spain Colosseum: Rome, Italy Empire State Building: New York, United States Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Gallerie Degli Uffizi: Florence, Italy Plaza de España: Seville, Spain Iguazu Falls: Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil The Roman Baths: Bath, UK Garden of the Gods: Colorado Springs, Colorado (USA) Trevi Fountain: Rome, Italy