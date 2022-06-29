Valentina Schmidt, 19, the eldest daughter of Tadeu Schmidt, made a post this Tuesday, 28, to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ Pride Day.

In the message, the writer and actress holds a sign with the words in English: “I am queer and I am proud”, referring to people whose sexual orientation and emotional attraction do not fit the standards of heteronormativity.

Maitê Proença refutes accusation of lesbophobia after saying that he wanted his girlfriend Adriana Calcanhotto ‘to be a man’

The young woman remembers that a year ago she made the decision to expose her sexuality and says she is very proud.

“A year ago I made one of the most difficult decisions of my life. A decision I am deeply proud of. I am proud to have the freedom to speak openly about my sexuality. Proud to love whoever I want. Proud to have a family and friends who support me unconditionally. Proud to be a queer woman. Proud to be me.

No one will ever take away my right to love and be happy. Good luck to anyone who tries. May this pride month have been wonderful for all of us,” she wrote.

Tadeu Schmidt’s daughter talks about sexuality in a post: ‘I’m queer and I’m proud’ Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

TV Globo reporters, Erick Rianelli and Pedro Figueiredo marry with a garland in Rio: ‘Anxiety that doesn’t fit in the chest’

The eldest daughter of the new presenter of “Big Brother Brasil”, Valentina, uses her social networks to promote her covers and works as an artist, as well as posts on topics such as feminism and the LGBTQIAP+ community. In June of last year, the young woman made public the information that she identifies as a queer person, in a post where she vents about acceptance.

“For years, I had a really hard time accepting and loving myself, and that somehow blocked my love for other people,” wrote Valentina, who continued, “So, after years of doubting, I came to a conclusion I’m proud of and I finally feel comfortable: I’m queer, meaning in my case, my sexual orientation and emotional attraction don’t correspond to heteronormativity. I love myself and I love you all. That’s me. It’s as simple as that.”

In the comments of the publication, the young woman’s father showed support and left a heart emoji. Her mother, Ana Cristina, wife of Tadeu, also left an affectionate message:

“Be what you always want! This beautiful and brave girl! Be you”, he said, adding several colorful heart emojis.

Valentina is also a writer and has participated in musicals. On her YouTube channel, she gathers the videos where she sings, covering other artists and songs from theater and movies. In addition, she also shares videos where she talks about the film scene.

In addition to Valentina, Tadeu, 47, also has a youngest daughter, Laura Schmidt, 17. The presenter is married to Ana Cristina and is super connected with the family.