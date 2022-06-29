In a bikini, Deborah Secco takes a photo at a daring angle and makes her body stand out

In recent interviews, Deborah Secco stated that it has been a while since he worked out and that at the time of the photos, he usually makes poses and angles that value his body. Well then! That’s exactly what the actress did this weekend.

When taking a selfie, the famous positioned the camera so that made her body and abdomen stand out. In the picture, she appears wearing a pink bikini and her powerful cleavage also drew attention. “This is where the mini vacation started”wrote the artist in the caption of the publication.

In the comments of the post, fans and admirers of the actress were quickly present, leaving lots of compliments and loving messages for her.

“Just wonderful,” said one follower. “I love your vibe, I love your photos, I love you so much,” one fan declared. “There is no such thing as a more beautiful woman”, highlighted a young man. “Always very hot,” said another admirer. “In addition to being a very talented actress, she is also a hottie”, fired an internet user.

Check out Deborah Secco’s photo:

“It’s the pose, it’s the angle”

Deborah Secco talked about the “tricks” she usually uses in her photos during a recent interview with Splash UOL. In this ocasionthe actress commented that she likes to be very transparent with her followers. She highlighted that she doesn’t see any problems with using filters, effects, using tricks, as long as it’s something clarified with her fans, to show that she is not a “perfect” person.

“I want, more and more, to put myself as imperfect. This pursuit of perfection causes many evils. We, as a public figure, have an obligation to demystify this false image of perfection… Some days I wake up sad, I want to put a filter on the photo and everything is fine. But I have to openly talk about it: ‘I’m not that skinny, guys, it’s the pose, it’s the angle.’ We have to talk about our tricks”he explained.

She also commented on the matter in an interview with Quem magazine in March of this year. In season, Deborah Secco rejects the “sane woman” label.

“I’m not super healed! It’s all pose, all angle. I have genetics that favor me, but I also stopped charging myself so much. Today I understand that we don’t have to be perfect all the time. I go at the pace I can go.”he said. “I empathize with myself when I don’t have the strength to diet and exercise. I respect myself because we don’t have to be a machine all the time. It’s okay for us not to be at our best all the time. Age has brought me this tranquility”he added.

What did you think? follow @siteentrete on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.