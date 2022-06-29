In a pioneering initiative, Latam planes will be served by electric vehicles in Brazil





Latam Airlines, the airline ground handling Real Aviation and BH Airport announced, this Tuesday morning (28), the start of a joint initiative so that the ground services provided to the airline’s flights at Confins International Airport, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, be served by electric vehicles.

Initially, 50% of Latam flights are expected to be served by this technology, which means about 10 daily operations. The initiative will make LATAM stop emitting 114 tons of CO2 in the next 12 months at the Minas Gerais airport. This volume corresponds to the CO2 equivalent consumption of diesel-powered equipment used to service your operation today. In the future, the idea is that the offer will be expanded to reach the total number of flights operated by the airline at the airport in Minas Gerais.

According to the representatives of the companies, R$ 30 million were jointly invested, most of the amount destined for the purchase of equipment and preparation of the airport’s infrastructure to operate electric vehicles.

While the airport infrastructure, including the power substation, charging points and the locations of these points, may be used by other operators in the future, the partnership between Latam and Real, for the use of electric vehicles, was signed on an exclusive basis. . The value of Latam’s contract with Real was not disclosed for reasons of confidentiality.





This will be Latam’s first operation with these characteristics throughout South America. The idea is for the project to expand its scope to other airports in the country and in the region over time, in line with the company’s strategy of completely zeroing out CO2 emissions in airport operations. Gound Handling.

LATAM’s three main sustainability goals are:

– Eliminate single-use plastics by 2023 and be a zero-waste-to-landfill company by 2027.

– Offset 50% of CO2 emissions from our domestic flights by 2030.

– Be a 100% carbon neutral company by 2050.



