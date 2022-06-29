In public hearing on ‘manual’, government refutes abortion as a public health issue and says all are ‘crime’, experts counter | Health

The Ministry of Health held this Tuesday (28) a public hearing to discuss the booklet edited by the ministry that, in the view of experts, ignores the legal status of abortion in Brazil by claiming that ‘all abortion is a crime’.

According to the ministry, the event was intended to “promote debate, listen to civil society and others interested in the subject”, but as Andréia Sadi’s blog showed, some women’s rights organizations reported that they were unable to participate in the hearing and had their vetted accreditation.

“We excel, today, for listening to both sides. It is important to say that we called about 24 people or institutions, in a well-matched way”, claimed the Secretary of Primary Care of the Ministry of Health, Raphael Câmara.

During his speech, Câmara however denied that abortion represents a serious public health problem.

“We need to discuss what is a serious public health problem. […] If you interpret any disease that causes death as a serious public health problem, that’s ok. But we have to have this discussion,” said Câmara.

The Ministry of Health claims that the public hearing aimed to improve the manual entitled “Technical Attention for Prevention, Assessment and Conduct in Abortion Cases”, edited by the ministry.

The booklet, signed by Câmara, suggests that “there is no ‘legal’ abortion and argues that cases in which there is an “exclusion of illegality” be proven after a “police investigation”, information that, according to experts heard by the g1are in disagreement with the current legislation and that hurt women’s autonomy.

On Tuesday morning, the ministry published on its website a list of guests for the meeting, which included names such as Joana Ribeiro, the magistrate who prevented the legal abortion of an 11-year-old girl, victim of rape.

Ribeiro did not attend the hearing, but the meeting was attended by several representatives ideologically opposed to the right to abortion, such as Bolsonarist deputies.

At the hearing, federal deputy Chris Tonietto (PL/RJ) stated that abortion is “always a homicide” and that it is scandalous to consider the murder of babies as “an achievement of human rights.”

In the same vein, São Paulo state deputy Janaina Paschoal (PRTB) claimed that it is “absolutely incoherent” to interrupt pregnancies resulting from rape at advanced stages and said that she agrees with the Ministry of Health to establish a deadline for carrying out abortion and in establishing a rape notification.

Brazilian law, however, allows the termination of pregnancy in cases of rape, risk of death of the woman and fetuses diagnosed with anencephaly. According to legislation, abortion does not cease to be legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy and the Penal Code does not set deadlines.

A representative of the Brazil without Abortion movement, professor and pharmacist Lenise Garcia also said that the Ministry of Health document is “illuminating” and that it has been “unduly” attacked. She even declared that after 22 weeks of administration, abortion would be a “feticide”.

Fiocruz representative, José Paulo Júnior, said that, at the foundation, the law is followed and the patient’s right to have her pregnancy interrupted, when there is a risk to the mother’s life, when there is a situation of rape and when there is anencephaly.

“It is in this logic that we work at Fiocruz: the woman is the center, the woman is the definer of her rights, as long as she receives quality information and this information translates into an improvement in decision-making”, pointed out José Paulo Júnior.

‘There is no crime of legal abortion’

Contrary to the representatives of the ministry and other politicians who insisted on saying that “all abortion is a crime, as stated in the booklet itself, the representative of the Federal Public Defender’s Office and coordinator of the Women’s Working Group, Daniela Corrêa Jacques Brauner refuted the concept.

“There is no crime of legal abortion. If the law says it’s not a crime, we can’t say in technical and erroneous language that it is”, also explained Daniela Brauner.

“The Ministry of Health’s booklet cannot induce that performing an abortion, in the strict legal parameter, is possibly a criminal action, from a technical point of view and also from the point of view of questioning that professional if he is acting within of the law or not”, added the representative of the Public Defender’s Office.

Last week, on Andréia Sadi’s blog, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, also said that the government would not deal with issues provided for by law, as this was not a health issue – but that the Chamber secretary intended to debate the criteria for the legal abortion to, for example, guide hospitals.

“We want to help hospitals on how to proceed, in cases of legal abortion, and to study the epidemiology of abortion, to treat the causes,” he said.

After the hearing on Monday, the secretary of Primary Health Care, Raphael Câmara, said that he must present a new version of the booklet of the Ministry of Health within two months, with the suggestions presented.

Legal abortion: 4 out of 10 women have to travel for a procedure