Infection may increase risk of degenerative diseases, study reveals

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago News Comments Off on Infection may increase risk of degenerative diseases, study reveals 3 Views

Health

Study is the result of analysis carried out on nearly one million patients

Thais Fonseca

Per Thais Fonseca

Study is the result of analysis performed on nearly one million patients. Image: Pixabay.
Study is the result of analysis performed on nearly one million patients. Image: Pixabay.
Thais Fonseca

Individuals who have been infected with the new coronavirus are at a higher risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases compared to people who have not had contact with the virus. This is what a study carried out by researchers at the University Hospital of Copenhagen, Denmark, points out, and which was presented during the 8th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology, in Austria.

“More than two years after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the precise nature and evolution of the disease’s effects on neurological disorders have remained elusive. Previous studies have established an association with neurological syndromes, but so far it is not known whether Covid-19 19 also influences the incidence of neurological diseases,” said Dr Pardis Zarifkar, lead author of the study, in a statement.

The study is the result of analysis performed on nearly one million patients. Doctors found that patients who had Covid-19 were more likely to develop degenerative brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and stroke. The analysis was performed in Copenhagen, at Rigshospitalet, based on patient reports collected from February 2020 to November 2021.

Scientists believe the reason is brain inflammation caused by the virus, but the conclusion still depends on more in-depth work on the effects of covid. Other neurodegenerative diseases such as multiple sclerosis, myasthenia gravis and Guillain-Barré syndrome did not have their risks increased.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Selena Gomez releases new ‘Only Murders in the Building’ – 06/28/2022 – Illustrated

It was on television that Selena Gomez made her debut and it is also there …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved