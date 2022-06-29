Infection may increase risk of degenerative diseases, study reveals

Individuals who have been infected with the new coronavirus are at a higher risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases compared to people who have not had contact with the virus. This is what a study carried out by researchers at the University Hospital of Copenhagen, Denmark, points out, and which was presented during the 8th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology, in Austria.

“More than two years after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the precise nature and evolution of the disease’s effects on neurological disorders have remained elusive. Previous studies have established an association with neurological syndromes, but so far it is not known whether Covid-19 19 also influences the incidence of neurological diseases,” said Dr Pardis Zarifkar, lead author of the study, in a statement.

The study is the result of analysis performed on nearly one million patients. Doctors found that patients who had Covid-19 were more likely to develop degenerative brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and stroke. The analysis was performed in Copenhagen, at Rigshospitalet, based on patient reports collected from February 2020 to November 2021.

Scientists believe the reason is brain inflammation caused by the virus, but the conclusion still depends on more in-depth work on the effects of covid. Other neurodegenerative diseases such as multiple sclerosis, myasthenia gravis and Guillain-Barré syndrome did not have their risks increased.