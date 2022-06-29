Influencer denounces that they shot at the armored car in which she was with her father: ‘It was meant to kill’ | Goiás

Influencer denounces that they shot at the armored car in which she was with her father: 'It was meant to kill' | Goiás

Influencer Yanka Barreiros, sister of Pétala Barreiros, denounced having shot at an armored car in which she was with her father, this Tuesday (28). Frightened by what happened, she made the report through her social networks. (watch above).

“It was to kill,” said the young woman.

Yanka says she was close to her house when two cars closed the vehicle in which she was with her father, Altamir. According to her, a man got out of one of the cars and took a gun out of a child’s backpack.

“The moment we saw it, my father started to lock the car. I was in shock”, recalls Yanka.

Influencer denounces that they shot at an armored car in which she was with her father – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

According to the young woman, when she and her father remembered that the car was armored, the man locked the car and accelerated to leave the scene.

“We got leaked. My father was a getaway pilot and dodged everything.” He was very agile, he says.

Yanka says that before they were surprised by the gunman, her father took her to have her put on makeup for a photo shoot.

The young woman also said that, when she and her father were approached, she called her sister by video call.

In the sequence of videos recorded by Yanka, the young woman stressed that she had never experienced any type of violence of this type. However, she explains, in her daily life, she and her family often walk around with security guards.

