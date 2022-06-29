Inmet issues health risk alert due to low temperature in Ilhéus and cities in the south of the state
June 27, 2022
The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) issued a health risk alert due to the drop in temperature in several cities in Bahia. In all, 03 states are in the danger zone. The notice started at 6 pm yesterday (26) and continues until this Tuesday (28).
According to the alert, temperatures should drop 5ºC below average for a period of 3 to 5 days.
Inmet recommends that, if necessary, people contact the Civil Defense.
