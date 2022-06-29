Inmet issues health risk alert due to low temperature in Ilhéus and cities in the south of the state

Franklin Deluzio

Franklin Deluzio is graduated in Philosophy (UESC), majoring in Physics at the State University of Santa Cruz (UESC), Specialist in Municipal Public Management (UESC), Junior Digital Design, Junior Editorial Design, Municipal Server of Ilhéus/BA.

Areas of interest: Management and Urban Development, Public Policies, Master Plan, Resource Management, Logistics Management, Philosophy of Education, Existentialism, Ethics and Discourse, Philosophy of Science, Meteorology, Power, Truth and Society in Foucault, Legal Philosophy and authors such as Heidegger, Bauman, Habermas, Foucault, Derrida, Deleuze, Sophists, Nietzsche, Sartre, Hannah Arendt, Freud, Carlos Roberto Gonçalves and Giovanni Reale.