Inmetro discloses the most drunk flex SUVs in Brazil

With the price of fuel soaring, spending on fuel has been heavy for those who frequently drive a car.

If the vehicle’s consumption is large, the bill to be paid at the gas station is even higher.

O UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and curiosities about the automotive universe.

To guide consumers on the energy efficiency of cars sold in Brazil, Inmetro (National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology) created the PBE (Brazilian Labeling Program) aimed at vehicles.

The agency recently released the updated list of the PBE Vehicular, bringing models sold in the country in 2022.

The ranking includes flex SUVs, the category that has become a darling of Brazilians. We have already counted which flex-fuel SUVs drink the least; now check out the most “expensive” options on the market today among SUVs fueled with both ethanol and gasoline.

When there is more than one version of the same model with identical consumption, we consider the one with the lowest price.

How is Inmetro’s consumption assessment carried out?

The PBE measures energy consumption in MJ/km (megajoules per kilometer) and also in km/l of the models sold here.

That is, it evaluates the necessary energy expenditure for a particular car to move around.

The lower the cost per km driven, the more efficient a particular car will be.

The measurement follows a standardized consumption test, under controlled conditions, assigning a grade that goes from “A”, for the most efficient models, to “E”, for the least efficient.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.