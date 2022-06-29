Innovative treatment totally eliminates early-stage breast cancer – News

A recent study recently published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences showed that application of an immunotoxin to the breast ducts totally eliminated visible and invisible precancerous lesions from patients.

The research was done in the laboratory and led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, which specializes in early-stage breast cancer.

The stage zero of the disease, also known as DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ), is characterized by the presence of abnormal precancerous cells in the milk ducts.





According to the study’s senior author, Saraswati Sukumar, many women undergo removal surgeries, radiation treatments and, in some cases, chemotherapy or hormone therapies to eliminate these early cancers.

“In our research, we proposed an alternative treatment in which injection of the immunotoxin drug through the duct could result in clearing the DCIS,” Sukumar said in a statement.











Study methodologies





First, the work evaluated the efficacy of the immunotoxin in four cell lines of different subtypes of breast cancer in mice. The results showed that the treatment induced the death of tumor cells in all of them.

The researchers also administered the treatment to about ten mice to pick up possible toxins circulating in the blood after the intervention, and five to 30 minutes later, they found nothing.

They then injected the immunotoxin directly into the mammary ducts of two groups of mice with DCIS, classified as MCF7 AND SUM225.

In the first, it was administered once a week for three weeks and, for efficacy comparison bias, they were applied to the body of another set of mice.





At the end of the therapy, they found that those who received the injection into the body had slower tumor growth, but it returned after stopping.

Those who received it directly into the ducts had the tumors completely eliminated within two weeks of completion of treatment and the architecture of the breast was similar to normal mammary glands. No recurrence was detected after two months.

The SUM225 group suppressed the disease in just two weeks of treatment and did not show recurrence until the end of the study.

According to the authors, the treatment was well tolerated, with no side effects from the toxin or injection. They said the research provides a strong preclinical basis for conducting feasibility and safety trials in patients with stage 0 breast cancer.

According to data released by Inca (National Cancer Institute), last year, Brazil totaled 66,300 diagnoses of the disease among women, with 17,800 deaths. Breast cancer is also the most common cancer in women in all regions of the country, after non-melanoma skin cancer.



