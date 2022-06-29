Inova.São: good idea. Execution to see…

São Paulo launched, on Tuesday morning, in Morumbi, a technology center with the objective of creating innovative tools and projects to increase the club’s revenues and sporting competitiveness.

According to the managers of Tricolor, it will be the most advanced and “disruptive” center of a football club in Latin America. The Escola de Educação Física da USP and Startups such as Sportheca, Deboo, IDBrasil and PH3A are the first associates for projects involving Tricolor, which will be based on a space in Morumbi that will also work as a Coworking for companies that seek innovation and networking of technology. .

The idea is great. “Inova.São” will have a physical space of 300m² that will be able to bring together innovative companies around the institution. The problem is always execution. It is necessary to hope that the project does not suffer distortions along the way, as happened with the REFFIS revitalization project, led by Dr. Turíbio, a legendary physiologist who worked for years in São Paulo.

.

The innovation board of Inova.São counts on the counselors Jaime Franco and Eduardo Alfano, in addition to Wladimir Castro, master in Creation and Management of Innovative Companies and Eduardo Toni, marketing director of the club. I met advisor Alfano and I believe he adds a lot to this project. Director Eduardo Toni, although I don’t know him very well, has already proved to be a very competent marketing professional and he also has my confidence.

.

It is worth supporting this initiative and hoping that it will not be crumbled by parallel interests or subsequent administrations. After all, a “hub” has the concept of being a nucleus of collaborators focused on a common good, not individual benefits.

Greetings Tricolors!

Daniel Perrone

