Instagram bugged? App has several issues in Stories

Instagram has been having problems for users in Brazil since last night (28). According to reports on social media, the flaws range from problems in the feed to the difficulty of viewing and posting Stories.

Although the problems started yesterday, the social network was still crashing early this Wednesday morning (29). As you can see from the DownDetector platform chart, the number of complaints involving Instagram crashes has increased today.

Platform users are using Twitter to complain about the situation. Since yesterday, several people have used the microblog to denounce the flaws of the neighboring app, which led terms related to Instagram to the most talked about subjects of the network coveted by Elon Musk.

What problems is Instagram having?

The main flaw in Instagram these days is the difficulty posting stories. When opening the camera to capture videos or images, the user is unable to move forward to make the post. On the other hand, publishing previously captured images and videos is still possible.

Another major flaw presented by the app is in the display of stories. After some time, the app displays the publications just like a gray rectangle.

The camera used to capture Stories is having issues

In addition, in some cases, the platform is replaying the stories viewed, resetting the feed each time the user leaves the post view. A similar problem had already occurred on the social network recently.

Finally, some reports still point to problems even in feed posts and direct messages on the social network. The Reels video division would also be affected with instabilities.

So far, Instagram has not officially commented on the matter.