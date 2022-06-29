Installment of up to BRL 1,100 RELEASED today (29); see PIS Calendar 2021; PIS 2021 table and whether you will receive

O PIS 2021 continues to be released this Wednesday (29).

And if you will receive the PIS Pasep 2021.

O PIS 2021 started to be paid on March 31st.

It is worth noting that the PIS 2021 is the PIS base year 2019, that is, the PIS of those who worked in 2019.

WHO IS ENTITLED TO PIS 2021?

Who is entitled to PIS 2021workers need to:

Have received up to two minimum wages in 2019;

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have performed any remunerated activity for at least 30 days in 2019;

Have updated data in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

For receive PIS 2021the worker must send a request to the Ministry of Labor through:

From the Alô Trabalhador central, calling 158;

From the e-mail, sending the order to the e-mail address “[email protected]“, and replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where the worker lives. For example, if the worker resides in Pernambuco, the email will be “[email protected]”.

THE PIS 2021 table defines what amount of PIS 2021 will be paid to the worker.

O PIS 2021 can vary between R$92 and R$1,100, depending on the number of months worked in 2019.

Therefore, in order to receive the maximum amount of BRL 1,100the worker must have exercised a paid activity during the 12 months of 2019.

O 2021 PIS calendar defines when PIS 2021 will be paid.

In general, the worker can withdraw PIS 2021 until the 29th of December.

See below how apply for PIS 2021.

see below when will PIS 2021 be paid: