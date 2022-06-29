Inter loses to Colo-Colo and gets complicated in the Sudamericana

Internacional lost to Colo-Colo and got into trouble in Sudamericana. Today (28), the defense failed twice and the team from Rio Grande do Sul led 2-0, at the Monumental David Arellano stadium, in a first leg of the round of 16. Colorado still had a goal disallowed in the final minutes of the match.

The result in Chile makes life very difficult for Colorado. To continue in the competition, the Brazilian team needs to win the return game by three or more of a difference. If it returns a margin of two, the spot in the quarter-finals will be decided on penalties. Any other score takes Colo-Colo forward. There is no qualifying balance in the regulation.

The return duel is scheduled for next Tuesday (5/07), in Beira-Rio. Whoever advances will face the classified of the duel between Melgar (PER) and Deportivo Cali (COL).

Before facing each other again, Colo-Colo and Inter have other commitments. Colorado plays on Saturday (2), away from home, against Ceará, for the Brasileirão. Cacique, nickname of the Chilean team, plays on Friday (1st), against Everton, for the Chilean Championship.

It went well: Lucero is a constant danger

Juan Martín Lucero was a constant danger. In addition to scoring a goal, he scared the Inter defense throughout the game.

It was bad: Heitor misses Colo-Colo’s goal

Heitor was chosen to replace Bustos on the right. But right at the beginning of the game, he failed to avoid a throw, which ended up in Costa’s cross for Lucero’s goal. Throughout the game, he was repeatedly beaten by Costa, so much so that he was substituted in the second half.

Goal disallowed at the end

Inter could have scored a goal that would change the whole scenario for the return game. However, Estevão’s feat was disallowed after a VAR consultation due to a handball from Edenilson at the start of the bid.

Edenilson under criticism

Inter’s top scorer in the season, Edenilson was criticized by fans on social media during the game. Without being able to give the expected dynamics to the team, the player was chosen by the fans as one of the main responsible for the bad journey. And yet, a touch of the ball on his arm caused the annulment of Estevão’s goal.

The Colo-Colo game: pressure on the crowd

Colo-Colo started with the support of the crowd. From the first minutes, he put pressure on Inter behind the goal. Although he suffered a ball on the post, it didn’t take him long to find the space he would use to attack for practically the entire game: the right side of Colorado’s defense. Heitor was repeatedly beaten by Costa, who created great chances. Lucero, in addition to a goal, was always a dangerous weapon in the Chilean attack. At the beginning of the second half, the 2 to 0 put Colo-Colo closer to the vacancy.

Inter’s game: initial instability takes a toll

Inter got off to a bad start. He was threatened several times and was unsuccessful in connecting his midfield with the attack. There were errors in passes and the only option turned to insisting on shots for Alemão. The striker suffered in physical disputes and was little helped by his teammates.

Although it has improved over time, Inter’s collective game has gone far from what the team has already shown under the command of Mano Menezes. Noticing his fragility on the right, Mano put Moledo and drew Heitor in the final stage, but he still didn’t avoid the second goal. In a new defensive failure of the gaucho team, Solari put it in the net.

Under the eyes of Don Elias

Elias Figueroa, one of the greatest defenders in the history of Inter and Chilean football, was at the Rio Grande do Sul team’s concentration in Santiago, was invited and watched the game with the Brazilian club’s leaders.

DATASHEET:

COLO-COLO 2 x 0 INTERNATIONAL

Competition: Copa Sudamericana – Round of 16 first leg

Date and time: June 28, 2022 (Tuesday), at 21:30 (Brasília time)

Place: Monumental David Arellano stadium, in Santiago (CHI)

Referee: Patricio Loustau (ARG)

auxiliaries: Ezequiel Brailovsky and Facundo Rodríguez (both Argentinian)

VAR: German Delfino (ARG)

yellow cards: Gabriel, Mauricio (INT); Fuentes, Lucero (COL)

goals: Lucero, from Colo-Colo, 12 minutes into the first half; Solari, from Colo-Colo, at 9 minutes into the second half;

COLOR: Brayan Cortes; Óscar Opazo, Maximiliano Falcón, Matías Zaldivia and Gabriel Suazo; César Fuentes (Pizarro), Esteban Pavez and Leonardo Gil; Pablo Solari (Gutierrez), Juan Martín Lucero and Gabriel Costa. Technician: Gustavo Quinteros

INTERNATIONAL: Daniel; Heitor (Moledo), Mercado, Vitão and Renê (Moisés); Gabriel (Mauricio), Johnny, Edenilson, Pedro Henrique (Estevão) and Alan Patrick (David); German. Technician: Mano Menezes