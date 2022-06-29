Inter may have a last-minute absence against Colo-Colo

Mano Menezes’ team may have an unexpected absence to face Colo-Colo, on Tuesday night. This is Carlos De Pena, who was diagnosed with fever and will be monitored until the start of the match. The Uruguayan was in perfect condition to play, however, according to information, De Pena felt the discomfort this afternoon.

On the afternoon of last Monday, Taison had already been released from the trip to Santiago, due to the same symptoms, because of this, the situation with the Uruguayan midfielder is carefully analyzed and will be evaluated until the last minutes before the confrontation.

De Pena is one of the most regular players on Mano’s team and it would be a big loss. Added to this, the colorado fans can only hope that the situation is nothing more than a scare and the midfielder is able to act.

Carlos De Pena could miss Inter

If the Uruguayan is absent from the clash, one of the substitutes could be midfielder Liziero, who also plays on the left. However, the midfielder’s lack of rhythm does not guarantee him in the lineup. This raises a great doubt about who the colorado commander will choose to act in the sector.

De Pena has been short of absence from Inter since he arrived, especially due to clinical problems. The ball rolls in Santiago from 9:30 pm, with Conmebol TV broadcast throughout Brazil.