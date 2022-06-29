IRB share (IRBR3) drops to historic low, 91% below IPO price

IRB shares are already down 91% from the price set at the IPO, held in 2017

Until 1:04 pm on Tuesday (28), the IRBR3 was trading at R$ 2.26 – the historic low of quotation

Brokers maintain a cautious view of assets. The company struggles to regain credibility and profitability after accounting fraud discovered in 2020

In July 2017, the reinsurer IRB (IRBR3) held an IPO at B3, with the share fixed at R$ 27.24, floor of the indicative range. Five years later, the shares are down more than 91% from the initial public offering price. Until 2:44 pm this Tuesday (28), the IRBR3 share was being traded at R$ 2.25 – the historic low.

The collapse comes in the wake of fraud discovered in the company’s balance sheets in early 2020. Since then, the former state-owned company has tried to regain not only credibility with investors, but profitability. This is because after the corrections in the results, the reinsurer suffered constant losses.

Last Wednesday (22), another low was announced by the company. This time, a loss of BRL 92.7 million in April this year alone, totaling a negative result of BRL 12.2 million in the first four months of 2022. In the last four trading sessions of the stock exchange alone, the shares fell 18 .73%.

After the new data, Genial Investimentos maintained the recommendation to sell to IRBR3. The negative view is due to the expectation that the company will have to raise capital due to constant losses, in addition to the increase in claims in the agro segment (insurance activation).

This need to raise capital had also been indicated by BTG Pactual in May. The financial institution has a neutral view of assets. “While still above minimum regulatory levels, the combination of premium growth and still very low profitability likely means the IRB will need to raise capital soon. Recently, it approved the possibility of raising R$ 1.2 billion ‘if necessary’. There is still no official decision,” the bank said in a report.

For Matheus Jaconeli, investment analyst at Nova Futura Investimentos, the company’s latest financial data were considered very weak and, in a time of risk aversion, such as the current one, the shares should continue to suffer. “We still don’t have anything very visible in relation to the IRB. The reinsurer has been trying to seek results, had a decrease in losses, but still is in a very sensitive situation. For me, the time is not for buying”, says Jaconeli.

Mario Goulart, an analyst at 02Research, sees the reinsurer’s case as quite complex and with a high level of uncertainty. “It seems that since the frauds were discovered, everything has gone wrong for this company. It was a storm of problems that took place at the IRB,” he says. “It’s not a company that makes us very excited, it’s an insurance company that has more debt than cash, a series of items that give us a certain discouragement and this reflects on the share price.”

The expert says that this type of asset is for those who can take a lot of risk and who are willing to face perhaps a long period of lows. “Big valuations come from struggling companies. Anyone who wants to, can even place a bet, but it needs to be very well dosed”, says Goulart.

