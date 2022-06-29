Isabella Scherer is hospitalized at six months of pregnancy with twins | celebrities



Pregnant with twins, Isabella Scherer reveals that she was hospitalized – Reproduction / Instagram

Rio – Isabella Scherer left fans worried when she revealed, this Tuesday, that she was hospitalized. Pregnant with twins, the actress made a point of reassuring followers while showing some moments of her hospitalization, being accompanied by her boyfriend, Rodrigo Calazans, and her mother, Vanessa Medeiros.

“I had to come to the hospital, I’m hospitalized, but everything is fine. Then I’ll tell you exactly what happened”, warned the MasterChef Brasil champion in Instagram Stories. In the video’s caption, Isabella added: “It’s all right with me and the babies,” she said, who is expecting a boy and a girl.

Since announcing her first pregnancy, the daughter of swimmer Fernando Scherer, Xuxa, has been sharing the details of the pregnancy on her social networks. Last Friday, Isabella said that she was advised by the doctor to avoid sexual intercourse until the birth of the twins.

“At 25, 26 weeks, my cervix had decreased a lot, so I started using progesterone at night, I put on a pessary, which is a rubber structure that you put on the cervix for support, so our sexual intercourse was completely barred by the our doctor,” he said. “At first, I felt a lot of pain and burning, it was very weird. Then it got better, but it was just a short time. Soon I had to put on the pessary”, completed Isa.