Issue #738: MEC – corruption, cover-up and CPI | The subject

What began as a denunciation of a scheme by pastors passing through the Palácio do Planalto to traffic education resources became, three months later, a request for an investigation into the conduct of the President of the Republic. And it threatens to turn into yet another Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry on his way – this time, just a short distance away from the October elections. In this episode, Renata Lo Prete welcomes journalists Vera Magalhães and Bruno Tavares. The TV Globo reporter, the first to reveal telephone calls in which former minister Milton Ribeiro claims to have been alerted by Jair Bolsonaro of the imminence of the PF operation in which he would be arrested, details the origin and scope of the eavesdropping (more than 1,700 audios). ) captured with the authorization of the Justice. He also recalls what happens now that the Supreme Minister Carmem Lúcia has called the PGR: “Augusto Aras sees elements to investigate Bolsonaro? That will have to be said.” In the conversation with Renata Lo Prete, Vera is skeptical about the chances of the attorney general moving. Even so, “this investigation into leaking information and obstructing the work of the police has the potential to damage Bolsonaro”, evaluates the columnist for the newspaper O Globo, commentator on CBN radio and presenter of the program Roda Viva, on TV Cultura. From the presentation, this Tuesday, of the request for opening the CPI of the MEC, Vera says what to expect from the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), on whom the installation depends. She also analyzes the government’s moves to avoid or, at the very least, push the commission’s work to start as much as possible.