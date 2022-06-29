‘It’s a psychopath against a well-meaning incompetent’

Like much of the financial market, manager Verde Asset has been working with the scenario of a narrow victory for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) over Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the October elections. It could be a promising sign, as one of the most important conversations that Luis Stuhlberger, president and founding partner of the company, says he had in his life as a fund manager was with former minister Aloizio Mercadante, in 2002.

Stuhlberger says he realized in the dialogue with the advisor of then candidate Lula that the PT government would not be as bad as the market expected. The manager bet on Brazil’s growth and had one of the best returns in its long history of success.

But just a few days ago, Stuhlberger had dinner, alongside other businessmen, with Lula. He saw that the former president (and candidate again) had the look of someone who believed what he was saying: the idea is to increase the minimum wage so that the population returns to consumption, entrepreneurs earn money and the economy grows. “He is serious and wants to improve Brazil within the vision he has,” said Stuhlberger, at an event yesterday at Verde.

The problem is the after-effects that good intentions hide, as shown in figures by the manager’s chief economist, Daniel Leichsenring. The increase in the minimum wage by 80% in real terms, under the Lula government, and by 10% under the Dilma government, resulted in the explosion of the public deficit, due to the impact on Social Security. For this and other reasons, the country faced insolvency at the end of Dilma’s government.

Added to the increase in the number of civil servants, the public credit offered through BNDES and the use of state-owned companies, the conclusion was that public money was misused, according to him. “The PT disaster had as a delayed consequence of the misallocation of capital, Brazil growing 0.5% less than Latin America”, stated Leichsenring.

Not that the alternative at the polls is better, according to professionals at Verde. In the same way that Lula, Bolsonaro and the current Congress want an end to the spending ceiling. The president is also seen as someone who acts against the Fiscal Responsibility Law and attacks the reforms made in the Michel Temer government – which tried to move the country away from the brink of insolvency.

For Stuhlberger, unlike previous post-redemocratization elections, this one is not considered binary, in the sense of candidates more to the left or to the right. “The market considers both candidates to be bad, each in their own way,” he said. “Using language not mine, but street language, ‘it’s a psychopath against a well-meaning incompetent’.”

For the manager, the third way lost timing for launching the application. The premature departure, in Verde’s view, of Sergio Moro made Bolsonaro regain his popularity early.