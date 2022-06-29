‘It’s important for people to see us as a reference for a couple’, say Ludmilla and Brunna Gonçalves | Profession Reporter

At just 27 years old, Ludmilla is the first black singer in Latin America to reach 1 billion songs played on Spotify. Born in a poor community in Duque de Caxias (RJ), the singer, who gained national recognition with funk hits such as “Rainha da Favela” and “Cheguei”, has more than 27 million followers on Instagram and is married to her ex. -dancer, Brunna Gonçalves.

This Tuesday (28), when the Profession Reporter talks about International LGBTQIA+ Pride Day, Ludmilla and Brunna will talk about their relationship. For a long time, the singer preferred to keep her sexual orientation a secret for fear of harming her work.until in 2019, after two years of secret dating, that changed.

“When we made our homosexual relationship public, I lost several sponsorships. But, at the same time, we received immense affection from the public”, he recalls.

In an interview with reporter Nathalia Tavolieri, Ludmilla reveals that she was pressured to make the decision (see video above):

“The kick-off for us to make it public started when we had people pressing us against the wall to come out. This is a very serious thing; anyone who is gay knows what I’m talking about. It’s very delicate to talk to our family, and even more in my case who was a public person. There was a lot of this terror in me: if people know who you are, forget about it. Your career, your life will end. Then it ended up in the wrong mouth, in the mouth it shouldn’t, and they started to spread it around. That’s when I encouraged myself and said: man, I’m not going to hide anymore and I’m going to show my face. I was afraid that everything I built would be thrown away because of my personal life. Of people turning away, closing the doors and ending it all. Because prejudice exists and exists firmly, you know? And we’re out there fighting it every day.”

Brunna says that, when consulted by the singer about the desire to make the relationship public, she gave strength, and says that, after her wedding day, this was the happiest of her life.

“I said: what I want is to be with you, to be able to walk hand in hand on the street, to caress you. Because I pamper Ludmilla a lot, I give her food in her mouth. And I get stuck, I didn’t want to live like this anymore. Then she asked: are you sure you want this? I said: I want to live with you free, without being afraid of someone noticing something, of waking up one day without looking at social media to see if anyone has discovered something. Because we were like this, in this tension“, he recalls.

Currently, the couple is one of the most popular in the country.

“It is important for people to see us as a reference for a couple, for lesbian, black, married and happy women, living a light and healthy relationship”, says Brunna.

Their honeymoon trip to the Maldives inspired the singer’s new hit. “It’s wonderful to see people of all ages singing the song I made for Bru. After all, it’s about love”, celebrates Ludmilla.

The mothers of the two also spoke about the matter and Silvana Oliveira, the singer’s mother, left a message: “What I wanted to ask mothers and fathers is to love their children so much that they don’t have that kind of secret with you, why andThis secret kills, hurts, corrodes the person inside. Thank God my daughter opened up to me, she told me. But imagine if she was now, at 27 years old, with that secret? Would she even be alive?”

