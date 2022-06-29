João Gordo gets sick and worries friends by posting a photo on the networks; understand

Published on 06/28/2022, at 18:57 Reproduction / Instagram BNews newsroom

Singer and presenter João Gordo worried his fans by posting a photo on his Instagram profile in which he appears doing nebulization and with an oximeter on his finger. suggest a health problem.

In the caption, he wrote: “Kilometers of cigarettes and mountains of marijuana, some pass unharmed, others don’t. Pulmãozinho came from war”.

Just below, friends wished him well, like the musician Luiz Thunderbird. “We forced the bar, but it didn’t break. Take care, my friend. Hugs”.

Presenter Didi Wagner also wished him well. “Get well, João. It’s going to be okay.” Singer Tico Santa Cruz wished for strength. “Strength, my brother! Get well.”

The nebulization performed by João Gordo is a treatment indicated to unclog the airways through the inhalation of steam with serum or medication to humidify the airways. In turn, the oximeter serves to measure the level of oxygenation of the blood.

He already had a health problem related to his lungs in 2000, when he suffered a pleural effusion and spent 22 days in the ICU. A year later, he was hospitalized again because of a heart arrhythmia and was hospitalized for five days.

Follow TikTok from BNews and stay up to date with the news.