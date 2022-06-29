João Gordo gets sick and worries friends: “Mountain of marijuana”

Singer posted a photo of nebulizing and using an oximeter on his finger edit

metropolises – João Gordo, 58 years old, worried fans by posting a photo doing nebulization, with an oximeter attached to his finger. “Kilometers of cigarettes and mountains of marijuana, some pass unharmed, others not. Pulmãozinho came from war”, wrote the singer in the caption of the photo.

In reaction, friends asked the artist to take better care of himself. “We forced the bar, but it didn’t break. Take care, my friend. Hugs”, wrote the musician and ex-MTV, Luiz Thunderbird. “Take care, friend”, asked the actor Darko Peric, from La Casa de Papel, in Spanish. “Honey, hold this one more. It’s not the flu at all! But it will pass! Get well!” said Astrid Fontenelle.

João Gordo has a history of respiratory diseases. In the 2000s, he spent 22 days in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). In 2001, he was hospitalized again for a heart arrhythmia, and was hospitalized for five days.

