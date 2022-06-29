Joel de Datena says he is skeptical about his father’s candidacy – 06/28/2022 – Illustrated

Joel Datena says that he learned this Tuesday morning (28) that he would take over from his father, José Luiz Datena, in charge of Brasil Urgente, at Band. Until the end of last week, speculation was that another of Datena’s son, Vicente, who is a lawyer, was quoted for the position.

Officially, Datena leaves the show to take a vacation. But, in case he doesn’t give up for the fifth time, it is known that he is leaving TV to be a candidate in the October elections. Today he is a pre-candidate for senator for São Paulo by the PSC (Christian Social Party).

Under electoral law, journalists and communicators must leave their programs by June 30. As Datena will take a vacation after that date, she can extend the suspense about running for the election for 30 days.

“I see with great eyes every decision of the company and I will run the program with my profile and with my characteristics”, says Joel, excited about the new opportunity.

But the animation stops there. When asked what he thinks of his father going into politics, he is emphatic. “We don’t even talk about it much because he knows my opinion. I’m very skeptical about it. It’s not for the family. It’s for himself. He’s one of the best presenters in Brazil and he shouldn’t change his role.”

Although there is resistance from part of the conservative base to his name, Datena has the support of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for the candidacy.

The expectation of bolsonaristas in the state is that Datena runs for the Senate on the ticket to the government of São Paulo de Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans).

Joel believes that the climate of political polarization between Lula and Bolsonaro, in the race for the presidency of the Republic, is harmful to the country. “Both sides have interesting things. But it remains to try to understand what the other person is talking about.” And he prefers to go off on a tangent about who he will direct his vote to. “I can’t think about it today.”