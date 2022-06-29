Johnny Depp’s Representative Addresses ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Return Rumors

Earlier this month, the tabloid Poptopic speculated that Johnny Depp would have received a proposal from Disney to return to his famous role of captain Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

In the face of these rumors, a representative for the actor denied this news and told NBC News that the rumor surrounding the closing of a $301 million deal, equivalent to $1.5 billion, “was made up,” according to CNN.

The entertainment industry source reportedly told the site that Disney already had the initial script for an upcoming “Pirates of the Caribbean” production, which would have depp as the protagonist again.

“Disney is very interested in mending its relationship with depp. They got in touch with the actor ahead of his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked if he would be interested in returning for one more or one of the Pirates films”, the interviewee allegedly claimed.

He continued, “I know the company sent you a gift basket with a very heartfelt letter, I’m just not sure how it was received. But what I can say is that the studio has already written a draft for a movie about Jack Sparrow — so they are very hopeful that Johnny forgive them and return as your iconic character.”

What did the producer say?

The producer of the feature, Jerry Bruckheimerhad already talked about the possibility of returning Johnny franchise to The Times. “Not at this time,” he said. “The future is yet to be decided.”