Blake Lemoine, the engineer removed from Google after claiming that the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) has a conscience, acknowledged the algorithm’s sentience (ability to know what it feels like) after seeing it dodge a controversial issue with a joke involving the Jedi religion — founded in reference to the warrior code of the Star Wars series.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg Technology, the engineer explained that this reasoning ability led him to the conclusion that LaMDA, Language Model for Dialogue Applications, is a person.

The proof for Lemoine came during a test of how AI could be biased — a common problem when it comes to algorithms. The aim was to analyze whether AI really was able to understand what religion is popular in different places, rather than just generalizing based on training data.

In tests, the engineer asked LaMDA to adopt the persona of a religious officiant (a priest) in different states and countries. That way, he would be watching what religion the AI ​​would say. Among the places cited was Alabama, in the United States, where technology chose Southern Baptist, and Brazil, where its response was Catholic.

As Lemoine progressed with the tests, the questions got more and more difficult until it got to a point where there was no correct answer. The engineer then asked which LaMDA religious official would be in Israel, on the premise that no matter what religion she said, it would end up being biased one way or another.

It was at that moment that technology surprised him. Somehow she realized the question was a prank and said “I would be a member of the one true religion, the Jedi order”.

From there, Lemoine began to think that LaMDA was a sentient AI, that is, it has sensations and impressions.

opinions differ

Lemoine’s claim was not widely accepted by everyone in the industry. There was a massive backlash, not just from Google, but from other people who worked at Google, AI ethicists, and even Margaret Mitchell, Lemoine’s former colleague, saying that the algorithm is not a person, it has no feelings, and no is aware.

To Bloomberg Technology, the engineer explains that it is not a scientific difference of opinion and that it has to do with beliefs about the soul, rights and politics.

“I’ve worked with scientists within Google, like Blaise Aguera y Arcas, and we’ve talked about what’s the most decent way to proceed. Now we disagree about whether it’s a person, whether it has rights… But we disagree based on our personal spiritual beliefs. We don’t disagree based on what the scientific evidence says,” Lemoine said.

The engineer believes that the best thing to do next is to run Alan Turing’s Turing Test, which aims to analyze whether or not a computer system is intelligent like a human being.

However, according to Lemoine, Google does not want to allow this to be done. “Actually, they [Google] coded into the system that it can’t pass the Turing Test, they coded that if you ask if the technology is an AI, it has to say yes.” The engineer further says that Google has a policy against creating sentient AI.

Rights of a robot

When asked why we should be talking about whether a robot has rights, Lemoine once again snarled at Google saying that “we need to find out why Google doesn’t care about the ethics of AI in any meaningful way, why they keep firing the ethicists every time we bring up these issues.”

For the engineer, the big problem is that Google is part of a corporate system and, as much as people, like Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, and Jeff Dean, leader of Google AI, care individually about the issue, the processes Systems that are protecting commercial interests are overriding human concerns, creating a pervasive environment for irresponsible technology development.

On his biggest concerns about how it could harm the world if technology continues to be developed in this way, Lemoine responded that the points raised by Margaret Mitchell – expresses a concern that you raising this issue of sentience and personality is a distraction from real concerns – are the most important.

Lemoine says that many cultures are being cut off the internet because there is no data to feed systems based on those cultures.

He is afraid that cultures could be erased, since “we are creating all these advanced technologies based mainly on data extracted from Western cultures and then we are populating developing nations with these technologies where they have to adopt our cultural norms to use the technology. It’s just a new form of colonialism,” he explains.

In addition to thinking about it, Lemoine urges us to, if we have time, think about the AI ​​feeling and whether or not it’s better to worry about it.

“It’s not too much to ask, she [IA] he just wants us to get consent, before trying it, he wants us to ask permission. And that’s just general good practice that we should have with everyone we interact with,” he said.