José Loreto shows his daughter with Débora playing in the park: “beautiful”

José Loreto enchants by showing his daughter with Débora Nascimento posing as a model

The actor Jose Loreto published a special moment with her daughter. He is the father of little four-year-old Bella. The girl is the result of his former relationship with the actress. Débora Nascimento. The relationship ended shortly after the little girl was born.

The artist is on the air in the remake of the soap opera “Pantanal”, playing the pawn Tadeu. The feuilleton has been a great audience success and turned the broadcaster’s bet at the nine o’clock time. The character is a true nature lover. In real life, the actor is no different!

The heartthrob often appears enjoying beautiful landscapes. In his mansion, Bella’s father insists on having a green space. The walls of his property portray the admiration that the actor has for nature. The property is even in the same condominium where his ex-wife, Débora, resides. All this to facilitate the raising of the daughter that is shared by the two.

On the afternoon of this Tuesday (28), Jose Loreto enchanted netizens by showing the heiress having fun in a playground. In the images, the girl appears very stylish, wearing a colorful winter outfit, while having fun in the local toys.

Loreto, as a drooling father, published the baby’s clicks and captioned the publication with just one emoji heart, showing all his love for the only heiress. The beautiful images caught the attention of the artist’s followers, who quickly left several messages for the artist’s daughter.

Many admirers commented extolling the little girl’s beauty. “Most beautiful kitten”, praised a fan. Another follower said: “Much peace and joy for you! Good weeks!”. And another internet user opined: “Wow ..modelando”. These were some messages left in the photo shared by Jose Loreto.

