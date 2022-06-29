Journalist detonates team chosen by Dorival Júnior for the duel against Tolima: “It will not work”

Flamengo ended this Tuesday (28), its preparation to face Tolima, in Colombia, in a game valid for the first leg of the Copa Libertadores da América. After beating América 3-0, at Maracanã, and finding his way back to victory, Dorival Júnior hopes that Mengão will triumph once again on Colombian soil to advance to the quarterfinals of the continental tournament.

For the duel against the Colombians, Dorival Júnior should give more opportunities to some players who were receiving few opportunities with Paulo Sousa, such as Diego Ribas, for example. In addition to the midfielder, Filipe Luís and Everton Ribeiro will be among the holders. The change in the starting lineup is due to the fact that the carioca club traveled to Colombia with many absences.

In addition to the fans, journalist Renato Maurício Prado showed irritation with the coach’s stance. In the professional’s view, the new flamengo commander is surrendered by the “85 generation” pan and that this can be harmful to the team.and. Also according to RPM, this coach’s idea won’t work and with that, Fla can get complicated in the continental competition.

“Look at the Flamengo team that coached: Santos; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Diego, Thiago Maia, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro; Arrascaeta and Gabigol. Dorival is kidding! The generation of 85 surrendered. They are all cast. David Luiz, who is already another old man. Why isn’t Pablo going to play? There are Filipe Luís, Diego Ribas and Everton Ribeiro. Diego Alves just isn’t there because he caught Covid. Stop, Dorival! It’s not going to work”said RMP on his YouTube channel.