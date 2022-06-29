Juliano Cazarré is released from recordings of ‘Pantanal’. Understand

Juliano Cazarré plays Alcides in ‘Pantanal’ (Photo: Reproduction)

Juliano Cazarre received release of the recordings of “Pantanal” this week. The actor is in São Paulo to follow the treatment of his newborn daughter, Maria Guilhermina, who was diagnosed with Ebstein’s Anomaly, a rare congenital heart disease.

