Justice revokes house and determines Monique’s return to prison

The Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro decided today for the return of the pedagogue Monique Medeiros, mother of Henry Borel, to prison. Accused of the death of her son, Monique was under house arrest since April this year by decision of the 2nd Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro. Former councilor Dr. Jairinho, the pedagogue’s ex-boyfriend, is also a defendant in the same case and has been in prison since April 8, 2021.

In the second instance, the 7th Criminal Chamber of the state accepted the appeal presented by the MP-RJ (Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro) the day after Monique went home. Now, she must return to a prison unit – from the Military Police or the Fire Department, due to the threats reported in prison.

According to the TJ-RJ, the judge reporting the appeal judgment, Joaquim Domingos de Almeida Neto, stated that the confidential location – as determined by judge Elizabeth Louro in the first instance – prevents inspection by the Public Ministry and “makes it difficult for the State to ensure its integrity”.

Almeida Neto also considered the charges against Monique, for murder and torture, to revoke house arrest. He questioned the lack of investigations into the threats reported by Monique, revealed firsthand by UOL.

Lawyers Hugo Novais and Thiago Minagé, responsible for Monique’s defense, told UOL that they will file extraordinary appeals in the higher courts. “If necessary, she will spontaneously present herself [à unidade prisional]”, says the defense.

Judge cited threats when deciding for domicile

In the April 5 ruling, Judge Elizabeth Louro demanded that Monique only speak to family members or lawyers and not post on social media and cited threats that Henry’s mother reported suffering in jail.

The judge said she was aware of a “public anger” against Henry’s mother — and assessed that it was not “coherent or proportionate” in relation to the process, but that the maintenance of preventive detention does not protect her either.

“The prison environment, as far as the accused Monique is concerned, does not favor the guarantee of public order”, says Louro.

In her first court testimony, on February 9, Monique Medeiros reported daily assaults and threats in the Gericinó Complex, in Bangu, west of Rio.

“About 20 inmates threatened me recently while I was sunbathing. One of them shares a cell with me and threatens me every day,” she told Judge Elizabeth Louro.

At the time, Monique told the 2nd Criminal Court of Rio that she did not feel safe in prison and feared for her life. “I am threatened every day. They say that I am a child killer, that they will hit my ear with a pen, that they will throw boiling water on me and that they will throw a blanket over my head to beat me up”, said the defendant.

remember the case

The expert reports show 23 injuries on the boy’s body, and that Henry died as a result of internal bleeding and laceration in the liver caused by blunt action.

The couple was arrested on April 8, 2021. On May 6 of last year, the MP-RJ (Rio de Janeiro Public Prosecutor’s Office) denounced Jairinho for triple aggravated homicide, torture and witness coercion. Monique, on the other hand, was denounced for the crimes of triple qualified homicide in the omissive form, omissive torture, ideological falsehood and witness coercion.

“The crime of murder was committed for a clumsy reason, behold, the accused decided to take the victim’s life because he believed that the child was interfering with his relationship with Henry’s mother,” said prosecutor Marcos Kac, in the text of the complaint.