Justice sends Henry Borel’s mother back to jail in Rio

The Justice of Rio determined, this Tuesday (28), that the boy’s mother Henry Borel, died March 2021, go back to jail. Accused of the death of her son along with her ex-boyfriend Jairinho, teacher Monique Medeiros was in freedom, under electronic monitoringafter being imprisoned for almost a year.

The decision of the 7th Criminal Chamber of Rio complied with the request of the Public Ministry of Rio and the lawyers of the child’s father, Leniel Borel, who is acting as assistant to the prosecution in the process led by Judge Elizabeth Louro, of the 2nd Jury Court of the Capital.

In April of this year, the judge herself was responsible for granting the replacement of Monique’s preventive detention with electronic monitoring, as well as for determining the prohibition of contact with third parties, on the grounds that the detainee was suffering threats in prison.

The rapporteur of the case, judge Joaquim Domingos de Almeida Neto, considered that the determination of the 1st instance took place without a release permit and that there was no proof of intimidation. He also stated that the defendant is responsible for murder committed with torture, which, in this case, was extreme violence, and was a heinous crime.

In the judge’s understanding, the fact that Monique is in a secret place does not allow for inspection by the Public Ministry, as well as makes it difficult for the State to ensure her integrity. As a security measure, the accused will now remain in the prison battalion until the aforementioned threats are investigated.

The magistrate also highlighted that there is a “legal chimera” in the case, as house arrest cannot be confused with electronic monitoring, in a situation considered to be hybrid.



















After the decision, Leniel Borel manifested himself and considered the new determination of the Justice “very correct”. Henry’s father stated that Monique has a history of manipulation to “cover up the truth” and that her freedom could be detrimental to the process.

He stressed that the condition of the ex-wife’s release was unclear, whether it would be parole or house arrest, nor whether she would have access to information. “We’re seeing justice being served and Monique returning to the place she should never have left, which is prison,” Leniel said.

Sought, the defense of Monique Medeiros informed that it will manifest itself after the positioning of the court.

Unlike Monique, the ex-boyfriend has not been released from prison and remains in detention in Complexo de Gericinó, west of Rio. Former councilor Dr. Jairinho testified on June 13 and claimed innocence. He was the last to be heard in the investigation and trial phase of the Henry Borel case. The next step must define whether the defendants will go to the popular jury.



