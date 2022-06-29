Karl Urban, Antony Starr and more come to Brazil to promote series

Prime Video confirmed which names from the cast of The Boys will come to Brazil to promote the bombastic season finale of the third season of the series, scheduled to air on July 8. Antony Starr (Captain Fatherland), Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuman), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Karl Urban (Billy Gross) and Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir) will be chosen.

The event that will bring together all these stars in Brazil is planned to take place between 4th and 7th of July, in the city of São Paulo, but there are still no details on how this celebration will actually work.

the boys is created by Eric Kripke and is currently in an 8-episode season, with updates every Friday. the first season of The Boys: Diabolical is also now available on the platform.

It is also worth remembering that the Prime Video has already confirmed the renewal of the series for its 4th season.

