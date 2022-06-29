La Casa de Papel: Korea it is an interesting case to observe how the same story can be told over and over again in very different ways, on the surface, but fundamentally the same at its core. Upon receiving the mission to remake the Spanish phenomenon of Netflix in a Korean setting, the screenwriter Ryu Yong-jae has some curious ideas, the main one being to include a futuristic aspect to the plot, setting it in 2025, when South and North Korea reach an unexpected reunification agreement.

The process, however, only benefits the elite of both countries, leaving the lower classes at the mercy of economic hardship and rampant crime. In this context, Professor (Yoo Ji-taein oldboy) gathers a team of angry citizens from both sides of the old border and organizes an assault on the newly established Mint of the unified economy. In a way, therefore, La Casa de Papel: Korea uses science fiction as the perfect pretext to communicate what we should have known from the beginning, also in the Spanish series: here, the thieves are the good guys.

It’s just a matter of changing the performance a capella from “Bella Ciao” for some character flashback scenes, however. While Alex Pina and co. were more comfortable letting their thieves be ciphers upon which the public could project their Robin Hood fantasies, the La Casa de Papel: Korea prefers to clarify for us who they (or, at least this season, some of them) are and how they got here. A more direct, almost feuilletonesque approach, as is customary for South Korean dramaturgy.

Don’t take this the wrong way, though: it’s nice to know more about the Professor, from Tokyo (Jeon Jong-seoin On fire) and Rio (Lee Hyun-wooin To the Beautiful You). The background to their involvement in the robbery paints a very convincing picture of the unsustainable social conditions that lead to institutional revolt by individuals who, in a more humane, less unequal picture, would not resort to violence. Therefore, the iconographic revolution of the Spanish band of La Casa de Papeland a more palpable, real anger enters… and, for that very reason, tragic.

The reunited Korea setting also creates tensions between characters from different sides of the border. This Korean version of La Casa clearly wants to broaden, literalize, the subtext of racial, economic and sexual oppression that the Spaniard’s characters lived in, but showrunner Ryu Yong-jae can’t hold on to these themes long enough for them to make a real impact. That’s because, clearly, the series is also forced to remake the twists and recreate the chess game atmosphere of the original.

There are some details changed, of course, but La Casa de Papel: Korea replicates with relative fidelity the comings and goings of the plot Spanish. The teacher’s relationship with Inspector Seon Woojin (Yunjin Kimin lost) progresses very similarly to what we see in the original series, for example; the hostages’ escape attempts, led by the director of the Casa da Moeda (Park Myeong-hoonin Parasite) and the daughter of an American ambassador (Lee Si-wooin The Myth of Sisyphus), remain a sleepy distraction from the series’ main dramatic development; and the narration in Off from Tokyo feels even more superfluous and generic than usual, largely because the character itself is neutralized by the script.

With a deliberate pace, La Casa de Papel: Korea still tries to avoid episodes that go around in circles, but that’s a difficult mission when adapting so faithfully a series whose hallmark, practically, is slacking. It’s a shame, because the technical team shines in some moments: in episode 5, for example, the director Kim Hong-sun delivers a chase scene more electrifying and well shot than anything the Spanish series has managed to put together on the limited budget of its first few episodes.

This delicate dance between innovation and repetition defines La Casa de Papel: Korea more than anything else. In an effort to justify its own existence, it tries to depart from the original in a punctual way; but, eager not to disappoint fans and follow the recipe for success of a global audience phenomenon, she loses herself in the doldrums. It would be better if she limited herself to delicate nods, like the name of the cafeteria where the Professor hides (“Café Bella Ciao”) and the adorable imitation that Kim Ji-hoon makes the original Denver’s iconic laugh, Jaime Lorenteand dive headfirst into the original story that you clearly want to tell.

As it stands, this remake only works even for the uninitiated in La Casa de Papel…or for those who are content with very little in their entertainment.