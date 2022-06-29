laws and norms that defend the community

posted on 06/28/2022 18:54



(credit: Nelson Jr./SCO/STF)

This Tuesday (28/6) is celebrated the LGBTQIA+ Pride Day, which is also the date that marks the fight for the rights of the community in the world.

O Mail spoke with district deputy Fábio Felix (PSOL), president of the Human Rights Commission of the Legislative Chamber and the first openly gay man to occupy one of the CLDF seats, to learn about the legal and legal tools involved in defending LGBTQIA+ rights.

The congressman regrets that, at the federal level, the National Congress has not passed any specific legislation aimed at guaranteeing the rights of the LGBTQIA+ population. “Given this historic disregard for the protection of our community by the national legislature, the achievements we have achieved in recent years have taken place through decisions of the judiciary”, he explains.

Among them, the deputy cites the right of trans and transvestites to change their name and gender in the civil registry without the need for surgery and the criminalization of LGBTIphobia, which came through decisions of the Federal Supreme Court. In addition, there was the regulation of civil marriage between people of the same gender, which took place through a resolution published by the Superior Court of Justice in 2013.

But there are not always victories. Fábio Felix recalls the Sexual and Gender Diversity Statute that has been stalled for three years in the Federal Senate’s commission. “Even projects that would establish in the text of the law the rights that we already have in practice, which were guaranteed by justice, find it difficult to be approved in an increasingly conservative and retrograde parliament”, reports the deputy.

DF has its own laws against LGBTphobia

At the state and district level, the congressman cites some achievements in his favor in terms of legislation. “Especially with regard to the use of the social name and punishment for commercial establishments that discriminate against people based on sexual orientation or gender identity. District Law No. 2,615/2000, known as Lei Maninha, was a pioneer and an important achievement for the DF”, celebrates Fábio.

Three more laws were also approved in the DF’s Legislative Chamber: Law No. 6,356/2019, which creates the suicide prevention campaign for LGBTI+ people; Law nº 6.804/2021, which guarantees the use of the social name in tombstones and death certificates and Law nº 6.503/2020, which guarantees the use of the social name in public tenders in the DF.

Fábio Felix highlights the importance of LGBTQIA+ representation in the legislative and judicial spheres. “Having LGBTI parliamentarians committed to our causes in city councils, state assemblies and the judiciary makes it possible for us to be seen and to stop being invisible in the elaboration of public policies”, he says.

What to do when experiencing LGBTIphobia?

If you suffer from LGBTIphobia, it is important to always report it. Look for the nearest police station and, if possible, seek specialized assistance from the Special Police Station for Repression of Crimes for Racial, Religious or Sexual Orientation, or Against the Elderly or Disabled Person (Decrin) — which in Brasília is located in the Police Sector, close to City Park. “If you cannot file a complaint in person, file a complaint through the website or virtual police channels”, guides the deputy.

In addition to the police stations, Fábio Felix informs that the CLDF Human Rights Commission also receives complaints of LGBTIphobia and human rights violations in general, which are forwarded to the responsible bodies.

There are also other bodies in the Federal District that provide assistance in this regard, such as the Nucleus of Legal Assistance for the Defense of Human Rights, of the Public Defender’s Office, and the OAB-DF Sexual Diversity Commission.

Find out about the channels of assistance to the LGBTQIA+ community

In terms of social assistance, since last year there are already three LGBTI+ Reception Republics here in the DF. The service was implemented based on parliamentary amendments and a partnership between Instituto Ipês and the Secretariat for Social Development.

“Each republic temporarily welcomes about twenty LGBTI people in street or vulnerable situations, who need to register with CREAS Diversidade so that the situation is analyzed and the person is referred to occupy a vacancy in the Republic”, he explains.