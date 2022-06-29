Leão Lobo says that Leo Dias told journalists about Klara Castanho

Leão Lobo stated that Leo Dias told him and other journalists about the case of actress Klara Castanho behind the scenes of the 2022 Press Trophy recordings. a rape.

The journalist made the revelation yesterday during the program “Revista da Cidade”, on TV Gazeta.

“We, professionals of the press specialized in gossip, found out in the dressing room of the Press Trophy by Léo Dias, who asked us for absolute secrecy. Which it wouldn’t even need to, because it’s such a sad, personal story that no one had the right to invade,” he reported.

“Unnecessary, frivolous. This doesn’t even come close to journalism”, said Leão Lobo about Leo Dias’ attitude.

Fenaj will denounce Leo Dias for lack of ethics

The National Federation of Journalists published on its Instagram an official note showing solidarity with Klara Castanho and stating that the Executive Board and the Women’s Commission will forward a complaint against Leo Dias to the Ethics Commission of the Union of Journalists of the Federal District, which should investigate the case. The Federation has made it clear that the journalist must have a broad right of defense.

“There is strong evidence that the columnist violated the Brazilian Journalist’s Code of Ethics. Due to the seriousness of the case, the Executive Board and the Women’s Commission of FENAJ will forward a complaint against the journalist to the Ethics Commission of the Union of Journalists of the Federal District, which will investigate the case, giving the professional ample right of defense”, says the journalist. Fenaj in note.

“The case serves to reaffirm the struggle led by FENAJ and Unions of Journalists affiliated for the creation of the Federal Council of Journalists (CFJ), a way to guarantee a worthy profession, with a public and ethical contract with society. We have fought for the Federal Council of Journalists so that the unions themselves can control the issuance of professional records and promote a culture of respect for the Code of Ethics, through inspection”.