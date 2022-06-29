Leo Dias cries live after exposure of the case; understand

Since klara brown revealed in open letter having been raped and having an unwanted pregnancy last Saturday (25th), the topic remains under debate.

It is worth remembering that the decision to expose what had happened did not come from the actress alone: ​​the statement came only after a series of speculations, involving names such as Leo Dias and Antonia Fontenelle.

What happened to Leo Dias?

The journalist and the youtuber, even, were the target of much criticism with the attitude they had. The Metrópoles portal, to which Leo Dias is linked, has already declared that he continues as a columnist of the group.

On the morning of this Wednesday (6), Leo Dias used his Instagram profile to chat with followers.

In a live with just over 35 minutes, the journalist – who is in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco – decided to open the game after the controversy in which he was recently involved. In the broadcast, he thanked the support of some famous personalities such as Carlinhos Maia.

In addition, the columnist took the opportunity to send a message to those who asked about his health after the repercussion of the story of klara brown.

“During this crisis, a lot of people said ‘Oh, Leo is in bed, he’s relapsed, he’s going to do drugs…’ It didn’t even cross my mind”, he declared.

Another moment that drew attention in the live was when the journalist received a message from André Luis Junior, her ex-boyfriend, who said “Viva la vida”. That’s when Leo Dias could not hold back tears and spoke of the relationship between the two.

He recalled the difficulty he had when André was diagnosed with meningococcal meningitis and thanked his friend for his support: “I love you so much. You are my brother, my partner. I didn’t have a brother, but I know life gave me one,” he said.

See full live by Leo Dias: