LGBTQIA+ Pride Day: Artists Celebrate and Talk About Pride on Social Media | Diversity

Artists used social media to celebrate LGBTQIA+ Pride Day, this Tuesday (28). Camila Pitanga, Pabllo Vittar, Maria Gadu, presenter Ana Maria Braga, among others, were some of the celebrities who spoke about the date.

Actress Camila Pitanga posted on her social media a video about the violence suffered by the LGBTQIA+ community and the telephone number for complaints, 1746. “Whether you are an LGBTQIA+ or an ally, be proud, celebrate yourself. 🏳️‍🌈🏳 ‍⚧ #DiaDoOrgulho #RioSemPreconceito”, he said in the caption.

Actor Marcelo Serrado also shared the video, as well as actress and singer Zezé Motta also shared the video. “We continue in the fight against prejudice and discrimination. We continue to resist!”, she says in the caption.

In a photo with her girlfriend, Maria Gadú says that she will not stop fighting for freedom: “pride, love, complicity. We work, study, buy bread, mother, choose, smile and all this is to be in the fight against homophobia”, said in the caption.

Pabllo Vittar also spoke out. “I wish to live even in the face of so much prejudice and hatred! I wish prosperity and abundance because we are and we deserve it”, he says in the caption of the published photo.

Actor Silvero Pereira, the Zaquieu of “Pantanal”, posted an image of himself with the rainbow flag. “I am formed by the colors of my community, of the generations that fought and fight for our rights. If I open my mouth and stamp on my chest my Pride is because of many and many who were and are on the front line of this process.”

Preta Gil indicated profiles of social networks that fight for the community to be followed.

Actress Cris Vianna remembers the importance of being an ally, every day.

“To be proud of who you are, even in a country that doesn’t accept it, in the country that kills the most members of the LGBTQIA+ community,” said presenter Ana Maria Braga in a post on social media.

Vanessa da Mata stated that she wrote the verse “Everyone has their own way of existing”, from the song “Gente Feliz”, inspired by the community. “Happy people despite all the martyrdom”, she said in the post on Tuesday (28). “I am with all love and respect for the LGBTQIA+ cause.”

Xuxa wrote in her post “International LGBTQIA+ Pride Day 🏳️‍🌈❤️ #MaisRespeito #HomofobiaNão #TriboDoAmor “.