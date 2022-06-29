Lifan? Bankrupt Chinese resurrects as Livan

Remember Lifan? The Chinese brand, present in the Brazilian market for a few years, went bankrupt in 2020, but Geely took over its structure and now resurrects the company, but like Livan.

This was through a new company incorporated in China by Geely, called Ruilan Automobile, which took over the factories of Shanghai Maple Guorun and Lifan Technology, after the latter was purchased in 2020.

Thus, the merger of the two, the Livan brand was generated, although Maple maintains three models on sale there.

With two electric models, Livan – which received this new name to internationalize the old Lifan – will once again have a presence inside and outside (perhaps) China.

Livan’s proposal is to have six models in the next three years and the focus will be on the platform with battery replacement at its own stations.

The plan is to initially have 200 automated battery change stations, in a process similar to that of NIO and the defunct Better Place, which had a partnership with Renault and Nissan.

The first two models, still in show car form, were presented at the Chongqing Motor Show, an event in the city that hosted Lifan.

From those shown to the local public, the Livan Concept L is a small coupe-style crossover with front or all-wheel drive, with a range of between 550 and 750 km.

In addition, it will go from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds. When it reaches the market, it should be called Livan 7.

The Livan 9 is a seven-seater SUV with a more traditional design, based on one of Geely’s many SUVs and measuring 4.80 m in length.

Livan has not released details of the Model 9, but it will be equally electric.

With that, the old Lifan becomes Livan and wants its place in the sun in the Chinese market and with the potential to reach emerging markets.

For now, the Lifan Motors website continues to work in Brazil.