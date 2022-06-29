Lineup: Du Queiroz misses Corinthians against Boca Juniors | Corinthians

The young midfielder had a muscle contracture detected, did not recover and is out. He also becomes a doubt for the return game of the round of 16, next Tuesday, at Bombonera. The information was revealed by the website “Meu Timão” and confirmed by the ge.

The lineups will be announced soon.

Without Cantillo, suspended, Paulinho and Maycon, injured, and Renato Augusto, doubtful due to calf pain, coach Vítor Pereira can start Roni and Xavier in midfield, alongside Giuliano.

1 of 2 Du Queiroz at Corinthians training this Saturday — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag Corinthians Du Queiroz in Corinthians training this Saturday — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag Corinthians

Present in Timão’s six matches in Libertadores so far, the midfielder has become a key player in Vítor Pereira’s team. Of the 29 matches under the command of the Portuguese coach, in only two the youngster was not, either as a starter or as a reserve.

If Renato Augusto has the physical conditions to play, shirt 8 should assume a position in midfield alongside Roni and Giuliano.

A possible lineup would be formed by: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor (Robert), Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Xavier (Renato Augusto), Roni and Giuliano; Mantuan, William and Roger Guedes.

The confirmations of embezzlement and related come out one hour before the match between Corinthians and Boca Juniors.

