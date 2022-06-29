Lineup: São Paulo travels to Chile with little money; Marcos Guilherme trains | Sao Paulo

On Wednesday morning, São Paulo had the last training session before facing Universidad Católica, from Chile, in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. The cast travels to Santiago this afternoon. The game is scheduled for Thursday at 21:30.

For the first leg, coach Rogério Ceni will not have any reinforcements from the players who are recovering from injuries.

1 of 2 Calleri and Welington in training for São Paulo — Photo: São Paulo FC Calleri and Welington in training for São Paulo — Photo: São Paulo FC

Nikão and Talles Costa, with ankle problems, ran on the lawn next to full-back Moreira, who was cut from the Portugal under-18 team because of tonsillitis.

Gabriel Sara, Alisson, Andrés Colorado, Caio and Luan underwent treatment with the tricolor medical team. Arboleda, recently operated on, is recovering at home.

Striker Marcos Guilherme, hired this week, was introduced to the squad and ran in physical work. It can only be used after the transfer window opens in July.

On the field, Ceni commanded a collective training session for tactical adjustments.

A probable lineup for the duel against Católica has Jandrei; Diego Costa, Miranda and Leo; Igor Vinícius, Pablo Maia, Gabriel Neves, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes and Reinaldo; Calleri.

From this stage of the Sudamericana, refereeing will have the reinforcement of VAR. The yellow cards were zeroed.

