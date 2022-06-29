logic challenge answer is revolting

Check out how simple the following is logic challenge for you to train your mind in the face of different possibilities. Just look at the picture and say the number of the space where the car is parked. Simple as that: each parking space has a number and you just have to guess which number the vehicle is parked on top of.

The answer to the challenge is so simple that it causes many people to revolt. After all, several internet users spent a long time contemplating the image and could not understand what would be the numerical progression that would correspond to the place number of the parking space where the car is parked in the drawing.

What’s up? Did you complete the simple logic challenge?

The truth is that the result draws attention for its obviousness and for the way we are limited to analyzing a figure. That’s because just look at the illustration in a different way. In fact, this would be the easiest tip of all that can be given.

If the progression of 16, 06, 68, 88, X and 98 doesn’t make any sense to you, that’s fine. Know that the error is in the sequence of numbers informed. What if I told you that the correct logic of the challenge would be to see the following numbers: 86, X, 88, 89, 90, 91? Well, that’s easy, because the missing number is 87. It couldn’t be a simpler logic challenge, right?

For know that this is the real challenge. Just turn the image upside down to see the sequence described above. In other words, it was enough to think a little differently and analyze the figure from another angle. The test awakens the feeling that everyone can strive to see the world with new eyes and from new perspectives.