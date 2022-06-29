Losartana: know drug brands that didn’t have to be recalled | Health

Christine Sandu / Unsplash Action was taken due to “presence of the ‘azido’ impurity in concentration above the acceptable safety limit”

Last Thursday, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) ordered the ban and recall of batches of some drugs with the active ingredient of losartan. This type of medication is one of the most indicated and used in Brazil for the treatment of high blood pressure (hypertension) and heart failure, reducing the risk of stroke and heart attack.

According to the agency, the measure was taken due to the “presence of the ‘azido’ impurity in concentration above the acceptable safety limit”. Anvisa also points out that the withdrawal does not impact the treatment, since there are other batches of losartans on the market that can replace the collected or banned medicines.

Check below which are the brands of losartan-based medicines available in Brazil that have not been recalled or banned by Anvisa:

EMS;

germed;

torrent;

organon;

Pharlab;

Multilab;

New Chemistry;

Sandoz;

Vitamedic;

Sanofi Medley

Legrand;

Ranbaxy;

Unichem;

1PHARMA;

Aurobindo Pharma;

Globe Laboratory;

Zydus Nikkho.

It is worth mentioning that even among the brands targeted for recall or interdiction — Ache, Biolab, Brainfarma, Cimed, Eurofarma, Geolab, Teuto, Prati — only a few batches were affected. The number of batches collected is specified on the Anvisa website. As well as the number of lots that were interdicted as a precaution.

Anvisa and the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC) warn that patients who use losartan should continue using their medicine, even if it is among the affected batches . The exchange should only be carried out under medical supervision and only when the new drug is in hand.

Stopping treatment for high blood pressure and heart failure can produce instant harm, including risk of death from stroke, heart attacks, and worsening heart failure.

