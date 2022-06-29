Lotofácil, contest 2,558: SP bet wins alone and takes R$ 3.4 million prize | lotteries

A bet from São Pedro do Turvo (SP) alone hit the 15 tens of Lotofácil contest 2558which was held on Tuesday night (28), in São Paulo. She received a prize of R$3,477,366.40.

See the dozens drawn: 16 – 06 – 14 – 10 – 25 – 04 – 03 – 20 – 15 – 05 – 22 – 24 – 21 – 17 – 12.

14 hits – 362 winning bets, R$ 1,688.08

13 hits – 12,956 winning bets, BRL 25.00

12 hits – 163,123 winning bets, BRL 10.00

11 hits – 886,498 winning bets, BRL 5.00

For this Wednesday’s draw (28), the Expected prize is BRL 1.5 million.

2 of 2 Lotofácil, contest 2558 — Photo: Reproduction/Caixa Lotofácil, contest 2558 — Photo: Reproduction/Caixa

To bet on Lotofácil

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

At Lotofácil, the player marks between 15 and 20 numbers, among the 25 available on the wheel, and wins a prize if he hits 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers.

The bettor can also let the system choose the numbers by means of the ‘little surprise’, or compete with the same bet for 3, 6, 12, 18 or 24 consecutive contests by means of the ‘stubborn’.

The minimum bet, 15 numbers, costs BRL 2.50 and the draws are held from Monday to Saturday at 20:00.