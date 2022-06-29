Lucas appears with his son with Sandy and gives details of his birthday

Lucas Lima shows rare moment with his son and reveals details of the boy’s birthday party

The musician Lucas Limahusband of the singer Sandy (Junior’s duo), shared with his followers some details about the birthday of his only son, Theo, eight years old. In the record, the artist opened the question box and answered some fans.

Among the questions, a follower asked about the boy’s birthday party. The always playful singer, then answered the real reason for not having published photos from the party.

“Man, I was going to post. But every time we post something, we have to hear: ‘Oh, why do you hide the child, so I ran out of patience and I just wanted to enjoy Theozinho and he is super well”, he concluded.

In another record, the husband of Sandy also said that he teaches his son about the solar system, the singer even mentioned that he even corrected a book from the little one’s school. In the background it is possible to hear the boy’s voice responding happily to his dad.

The artist and his wife are known for not exposing their son in the media. Despite being eight years old, the little one is practically not seen in public. On social networks, the dads show only a few clicks in which the little boy cannot be identified, either from the back or in not very clear photos.

However, little by little, Sandy and Lucas Lima has been sharing some moments of his personal, couple or family life. In another record, the musician showed a beautiful message he received from the little one. Of those beautiful messages that children usually make and that surprise everyone!

The boy touched his dad by leaving the following note: “I love you so much, Dad. You are the best dad in the world,” he wrote in his own handwriting. The little boy went further and included a drawing of a very happy face and a heart, making dad very happy.

