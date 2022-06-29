Lucas Piton has a sixth different role at Corinthians and can be an alternative to embezzlement

Lucas Piton is a left-back, but he can say that he has already played six different roles in the Corinthians professional team. In addition to alternating between the sides of the defense and acting as a winger on some occasions, the southpaw can now say that he also did, albeit for a few minutes, the role of defensive midfielder.

The idea was conceived and executed during the goalless draw with Santos, last Saturday, at Neo Química Arena. Without having exchanges for the midfield, Vítor Pereira sent Piton to the game in the place of Roni.

In the coach’s assessment, the successive absences in the sector, aggravated by Du Queiroz’s muscular problem, practically force him to try new solutions in the squad. Thinking about Boca Juniors, when they won’t have Cantillo, Maycon, Paulinho and Du Queiroz, shirt number 6 ended up being tested this time.

He had already been moved to a different position recently in the goalless draw against Deportivo Cali, away from home, when he was a right-back for 70 minutes and closed the match as a winger on that side, after the entry of defender Gil.

Before, the player had also been a winger and winger on the left, either as a starter or in game situations, even before the arrival of VP. Without many chances with Sylvinho, he saw his importance grow and he sees each experience as an aggregator. In the middle, by the way, is one of the possible “inventions”, as the coach himself said, for the scarcity of the position.

It is worth remembering that the recent appreciation of Lucas Piton has already drawn attention outside Corinthians. The report of My Helm found that he received a offer from an Italian Serie A club was in the region of €3 million (about R$16 million).

People close to the player cite Fiorentina as interested. The name of the club, however, is not confirmed by anyone in Parque São Jorge. The offer was received and promptly denied by Corinthians leaders because Timão does not want to weaken the squad and for the value itself.

